NEAL, MEKHI 02/12/2022

Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 150

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $80000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MAINTAIN DWELLING/PLACE FOR SALE OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS W/INTENT TO SELL & DELIVER MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS. MARIJUANA PARA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags