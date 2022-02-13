220942 MEKHI NEAL Feb 13, 2022 13 min ago 1 of 2 NEAL, MEKHI 02/12/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 150POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $80000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTAIN DWELLING/PLACE FOR SALE OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS W/INTENT TO SELL & DELIVER MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJUANA PARA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Bond Crime Criminal Law Possession Incl Status Felon Marijuana Firearm Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector