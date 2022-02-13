220945 JAVON CARSON Feb 13, 2022 13 min ago 1 of 2 CARSON, JAVON ANTONIO 02/12/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 145POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Javon Carson Javon Antonio Crime Criminal Law Firearm Status Secu Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector