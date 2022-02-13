220947 JAMARCUS SPELLMAN Feb 13, 2022 13 min ago 1 of 2 SPELLMAN, JAMARCUS DEVON 02/12/2022Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 144POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Status Crime Criminal Law Firearm Secu Status Type Devon Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector