220949 MELEEC GREENE Feb 13, 2022 13 min ago 1 of 2 GREENE, MELEEC JOCQUI 02/12/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 200ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $1500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET