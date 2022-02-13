220950 ALEEYAH HOPKINS Feb 13, 2022 13 min ago 1 of 2 HOPKINS, ALEEYAH 02/12/2022Age: 23 Sex: F Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 160FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Secu Status Linguistics Hopkins Aleeyah Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector