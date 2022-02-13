220951 DEMETRUIS JENKINS Feb 13, 2022 13 min ago 1 of 2 JENKINS, DEMETRUIS LYDALE 02/12/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 145OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Larceny Bond Crime Criminal Law Law Incl Status Secu Status Status Misdemeanor Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector