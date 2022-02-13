JENKINS, DEMETRUIS LYDALE 02/12/2022

Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 145

OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

