220953 CHRISTIAN CAMPBELL Feb 13, 2022 13 min ago 1 of 2 CAMPBELL, CHRISTIAN DENNIS 02/12/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 138FTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MANUFACTURE MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $300000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-TRAFFICK IN METHAMPHETAMINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET