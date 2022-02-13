220954 ANNA HOUSTON Feb 13, 2022 13 min ago 1 of 2 HOUSTON, ANNA NICOLE 02/12/2022Age: 25 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 185RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETHOLD FOR 5:00 PM FOR CHARGES PER MAG MCCAULEY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: INACJudicial Status: DISM Tags Misdemeanor Type Anna Houston Anna Nicole Status Bond Nbnd Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector