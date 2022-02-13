220956 ALEXIS DEBNAM Feb 13, 2022 13 min ago 1 of 2 DEBNAM, ALEXIS CHERREL 02/12/2022Age: 25 Sex: F Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 148INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Law Alexis Debnam Incl Status Alexis Cherrel Status Real Property Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector