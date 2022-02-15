220979 SAADIA HARPER Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15, 2022 Updated 46 min ago 1 of 2 HARPER, SAADIA LATRISE 02/13/2022Age: 27 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 254ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector