220984 DAYTEON CLARK Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15, 2022 Updated 46 min ago 1 of 2 CLARK, DAYTEON MARKEEZ 02/14/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 140RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET