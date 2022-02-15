CLARK, DAYTEON MARKEEZ 02/14/2022

Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 140

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET