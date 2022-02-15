VINES, JOHN AUSTIN 02/14/2022

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 130

FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-CONSUME ALC BY 19/20 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSS -F WN/LQ/MXBV <21 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET