220986 JOHN VINES Feb 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 VINES, JOHN AUSTIN 02/14/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 130FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CONSUME ALC BY 19/20 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSS -F WN/LQ/MXBV <21 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET