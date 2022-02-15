220987 ALBERT DONALD Feb 15, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 DONALD, ALBERT CHRISTENSEN 02/14/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 165OBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFINANCIAL CARD FRAUD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector