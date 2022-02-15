220992 DANIEL ALLEN Feb 15, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 ALLEN, DANIEL RAY 02/14/2022Age: 51 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 202PAROLE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector