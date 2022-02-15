HOLLIDAY, WILLIAM CLAY 02/14/2022

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 135

OBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FINANCIAL CARD THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $60000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET