220993 WILLIAM HOLLIDAY Feb 15, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HOLLIDAY, WILLIAM CLAY 02/14/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 135OBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFINANCIAL CARD THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $60000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET