RIGSBY, AIMEE CAROL 02/14/2022

Age: 39 Sex: F Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 155

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET