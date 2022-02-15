PERRY, MICHAEL TYRONE 02/14/2022

Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 605 Weight: 230

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSS/DISP ALT/FICT/REVD DR LIC - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET