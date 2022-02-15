220998 CAROLOS RUIZ Feb 15, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 RUIZ, CAROLOS 02/14/2022Age: 48 Sex: M Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 170FTA FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector