221000 SHANA MILLER Feb 15, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MILLER, SHANA DIANE 02/14/2022Age: 26 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 115FTA-SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSS MDPV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $8000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector