221001 MATTHEW HUDSON Feb 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 HUDSON, MATTHEW GREGORY 02/14/2022Age: 37 Sex: M Race: W Height: 604 Weight: 220CRUELTY TO ANIMALS - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE BURGLARY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector