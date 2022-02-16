MILANEZ, GEORGE KENDALL 02/15/2022

Age: 37 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 208

INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags