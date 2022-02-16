221009 GEORGE MILANEZ Feb 16, 2022 25 min ago 1 of 2 MILANEZ, GEORGE KENDALL 02/15/2022Age: 37 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 208INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Unsc Status Misdemeanor Medicine George Milanez Status George Kendall Bond Assault Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector