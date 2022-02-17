PAIGE, ANN 02/16/2022

Age: 60 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 156

HABITUAL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

HABITUAL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags