221024 KAHDEEM HINNANT Feb 17, 2022 55 min ago 1 of 2 HINNANT, KAHDEEM NAKIE 02/16/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 154OBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $12000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET