EPPS, TERRANCE JARON 02/16/2022
Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 150
INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR 
Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET