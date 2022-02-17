221032 TASHAWN BRYANT Feb 17, 2022 51 min ago 1 of 2 BRYANT, TASHAWN JAMAR 02/16/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 160FINANCIAL CARD THEFT - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMENANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Jamar Criminal Law Crime Theft Incl Status Secu Status Felony Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector