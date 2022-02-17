221033 CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS Feb 17, 2022 51 min ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER BRYSON 02/16/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 160RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCONSUME ALC BY 19/20 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS OPN CNT/CONS ALC PSG AREA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Alc Incl Status Law Computer Science Psg Secu Status Christopher Williams Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector