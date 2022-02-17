WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER BRYSON 02/16/2022

Age: 20 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 160

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

CONSUME ALC BY 19/20 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS OPN CNT/CONS ALC PSG AREA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

