SPENCER, GREGORY RONDALL 02/16/2022

Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 179

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DEFRAUDING DRUG/ALCOHOL SCREEN TEST-MISD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags