221038 TERRY PUGH Feb 17, 2022 55 min ago 1 of 2 PUGH, TERRY TYRONE 02/16/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 135DR/ ALLOW REG PLATE NOT DISPLAY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/ MV - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/ MV - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETUNSAFE PASSING YELLOW LINE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Law Criminal Law Incl Status Plate Terry Pugh Dr Reg Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector