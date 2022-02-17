221040 MIQUAIL SWAIN Feb 17, 2022 55 min ago 1 of 2 SWAIN, MIQUAIL LAMONTRAY 02/16/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 164RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - FLEE/ ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Type Secu Status Linguistics Incl Status Status Bond Gun Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector