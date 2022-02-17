221042 CHRISTOPHER JONES Feb 17, 2022 55 min ago 1 of 2 JONES, CHRISTOPHER EDWIN 02/16/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 172LARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Christopher Jones Christopher Edwin Status Crime Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector