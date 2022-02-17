221047 SABRINA WITHAM Feb 17, 2022 55 min ago 1 of 2 WITHAM, SABRINA ANN 02/16/2022Age: 44 Sex: F Race: W Height: 502 Weight: 182PROBATION VIOLATION- POSSESS SCHED II - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-ID FRAUD,THEFT - FELONY Bond: $2000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-ID FRAUD,THEFT - FELONY Bond: $2000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-ID FRAUD/THEFT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-ID FRAUD/THEFT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-OBT PROP FLASE PRET - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-OPFP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-POSSESS SCH II;POSSESS SCH - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Pret Sabrina Witham Sabrina Ann Criminal Law Crime Law Status Judicial Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector