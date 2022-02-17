221049 HALEY MEYER Feb 17, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MEYER, HALEY CATHERINE 02/16/2022Age: 27 Sex: F Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 130RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Law Secu Status Meyer Status Catherine Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector