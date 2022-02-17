221050 JIMMY HEATH Feb 17, 2022 55 min ago 1 of 6 HEATH, JIMMY RILEY 02/16/2022Age: 57 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 180SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSOLICITING FROM HIGHWAY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSOLICITING FROM HIGHWAY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSOLICITING FROM HIGHWAY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Jimmy Heath Jimmy Riley Status Law Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector