221091 LAKISHA HINES Feb 20, 2022 Feb 20, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 HINES, LAKISHA TYESHA 02/18/2022Age: 43 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 127FTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET