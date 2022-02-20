221102 JENNIFER BLAKE Feb 20, 2022 Feb 20, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 BLAKE, JENNIFER NICOLE 02/18/2022Age: 36 Sex: F Race: W Height: 502 Weight: 195PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector