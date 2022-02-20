MCCULLOCH, JUSTIN WILLIAM 02/18/2022

Age: 22 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 240

FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET