CLARK, DEVONTA DAQUAN 02/19/2022

Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 172

ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET