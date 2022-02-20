WATSON, JAHEIM JAREESE 02/19/2022

Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 200

CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags