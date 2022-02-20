221113 MORGAN WEIMAR Feb 20, 2022 40 min ago 1 of 2 WEIMAR, MORGAN JEAN 02/19/2022Age: 20 Sex: F Race: W Height: 502 Weight: 130FTA-CONSUME ALC BY 19/20 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Morgan Weimar Secu Status Alc Linguistics Misdemeanor Status Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector