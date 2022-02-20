221120 JAYQUAN GRANT Feb 20, 2022 40 min ago GRANT, JAYQUAN EUGENE 02/19/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 145SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Grant Eugene Law Status Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector