221121 ANTONIO WILLIAMS Feb 20, 2022 40 min ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, ANTONIO ELIJAH 02/19/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 177INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF STOLEN GOODS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETOPERATE ATV ON STREET OR HIGHWAY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS MARIJ > 1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETTRESPASS ON RR RIGHT-OF-WAY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET