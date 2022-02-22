221133 TONY BARBER Feb 22, 2022 Feb 22, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 BARBER, TONY LAWRENCE 02/20/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 165FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS CS PRISON/ JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Tony Barber Tony Lawrence Status Crime Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector