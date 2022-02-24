BOONE, GEORGE HAMILTON 02/21/2022

Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 170

FTA- EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET