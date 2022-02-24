MANNING, BETHANY NICHOLE 02/21/2022

Age: 26 Sex: F Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 120

INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEVICE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PAROLE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET