221149 LUCAS PRAYER Feb 24, 2022 Feb 24, 2022 Updated 16 min ago 1 of 2 PRAYER, LUCAS AZIER 02/21/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 255ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET