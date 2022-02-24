221164 JASON TAYLOR Feb 24, 2022 Feb 24, 2022 Updated 16 min ago 1 of 2 TAYLOR, JASON LEE 02/22/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 135PROBATION VIOLATION OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector