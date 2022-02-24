CARAWAN, REXIE ALLEN 02/22/2022

Age: 44 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 190

B&E MV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONSPIRACY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONSPIRE TO COMMIT LARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET