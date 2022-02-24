BELL, LAMAAR KENDELL 02/22/2022

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 145

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

C/S W/N 1000FT OF PARK - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

C/S W/N 1000FT OF PARK - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CS W/N 1000FT OF PARK - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET