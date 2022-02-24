WIGGINS, MICHAEL JEROME 02/23/2022

Age: 22 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 250

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

RECKLESS DRVG - WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FEL SERIOUS INJURY BY VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY DEATH BY VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags