221175 MICHAEL WIGGINS Feb 24, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 WIGGINS, MICHAEL JEROME 02/23/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 250DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRVG - WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFEL SERIOUS INJURY BY VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY DEATH BY VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Secu Status Medicine Michael Wiggins Vehicle Michael Jerome Status Misdemeanor Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector