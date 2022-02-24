221176 CHINAYA REDMOND Feb 24, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 REDMOND, CHINAYA JOY 02/23/2022Age: 28 Sex: F Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 160RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Secu Status Status Law Redmond Type Officer Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector